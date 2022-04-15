Man Group’s (EMG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 301 ($3.92) target price on the investment management company’s stock.

EMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 242.30 ($3.16).

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 238 ($3.10) on Thursday. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.90 ($3.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.89. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,770.13).

Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.