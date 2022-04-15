Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Manitowoc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

MTW stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $471.07 million, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

