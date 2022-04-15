Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.12.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.
In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mannatech during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.
