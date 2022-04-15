ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAN. Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE MAN opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

