Manulife Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.18.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.26. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$22.76 and a 12 month high of C$28.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.