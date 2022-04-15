Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

