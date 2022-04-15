Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$3.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MOZ. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.48.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.92. The firm has a market cap of C$706.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.33. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.95.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

