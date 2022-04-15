MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $383.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $460.00 to $383.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $378.56.

MKTX stock opened at $265.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $265.30 and a 1-year high of $545.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.54.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

