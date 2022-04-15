Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.77.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $169.76 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $124.62 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 124,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

