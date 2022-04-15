Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

NYSE MLM opened at $364.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,848,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

