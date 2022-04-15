Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MZDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mazda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

