MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,351,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MTAC stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. MedTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.