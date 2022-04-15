MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

