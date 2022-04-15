MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.