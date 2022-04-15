MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

