Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.