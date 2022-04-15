Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period.
About Mereo BioPharma Group (Get Rating)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
