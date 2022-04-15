Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Lowered to $89.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

NYSE MTH opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $500,429.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $106,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

