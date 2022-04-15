Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Lowered to $89.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.
NYSE MTH opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $125.01.
In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $500,429.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $106,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
