Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $315.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $365.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.18.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.01. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $572.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,230. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

