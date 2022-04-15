Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$74.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of Metro stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. Metro has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.