Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Up 363.2% in March

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 363.2% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OUKPY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.30) to €9.80 ($10.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.26) to €10.80 ($11.74) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj to €10.60 ($11.52) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

