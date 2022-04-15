Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.96 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will post sales of $48.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.59 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $41.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $198.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.11 billion to $199.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $226.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $222.14 billion to $231.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.83 on Friday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.10 and a 200-day moving average of $310.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

