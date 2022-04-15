MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,073,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $114.47 and a 12-month high of $195.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.