Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of GBARF opened at 0.52 on Thursday. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.47 and a fifty-two week high of 0.88.
About Monarch Mining (Get Rating)
