monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.29.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $137.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.56. monday.com has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.28. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

