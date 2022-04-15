Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

