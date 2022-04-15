Mondi (LON:MNDI) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,075 ($27.04).

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,435.50 ($18.71) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,594.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,742.53. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,088 ($27.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a €0.45 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($18.33), for a total value of £131,878.11 ($171,850.55).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

