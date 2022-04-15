Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will post $13.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.93 million to $13.24 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $53.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.64 million to $53.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.70 million, with estimates ranging from $52.95 million to $58.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.