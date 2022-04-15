Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will post $13.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.93 million to $13.24 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $53.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.64 million to $53.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.70 million, with estimates ranging from $52.95 million to $58.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.
Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
