Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Shares of MS opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

