Morguard North American Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MRG)

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Morguard North American has a 1 year low of C$13.17 and a 1 year high of C$16.21.
Morguard North American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.