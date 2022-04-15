Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 444.4% in March

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 444.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MURGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($364.13) to €330.00 ($358.70) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($298.91) to €260.00 ($282.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $26.01 on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

