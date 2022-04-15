Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

NYSE:MYOV opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.