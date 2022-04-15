NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.75.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $239,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.