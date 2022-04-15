NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Cut to $50.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 126.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.75. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

