Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Lowered to $199.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.80.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock opened at $178.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.49. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.