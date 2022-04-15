National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Lowered to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.48%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

