National Bankshares Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$74.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.18.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU stock opened at C$71.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$69.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.21. Metro has a one year low of C$55.50 and a one year high of C$73.54.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Metro will post 4.0888818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.