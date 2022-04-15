NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,435,700 shares, a growth of 281.6% from the March 15th total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 652.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

RBSPF stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

