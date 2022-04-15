Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a growth of 444.7% from the March 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

OTCMKTS RRSSF opened at 1.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.95. Neometals has a 52-week low of 0.30 and a 52-week high of 1.50.

Neometals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

