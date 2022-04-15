Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,207,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 2,040,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 710.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $48.50 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $68.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

