Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,207,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 2,040,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 710.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $48.50 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $68.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.
Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
