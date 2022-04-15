Netflix’s (NFLX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $342.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $341.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.62. Netflix has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

