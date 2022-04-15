Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 336.1% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHS stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

