Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Up 350.0% in March

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $10.75 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

