NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 133,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $331.57 on Friday. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $391.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NewMarket by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NewMarket by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NewMarket by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

