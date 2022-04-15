Newmont (NEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEM opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $85.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 273,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 161,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

