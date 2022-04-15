Newmont (NGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.96 per share for the quarter.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.
Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$106.94 on Friday. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$66.25 and a 52 week high of C$107.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The company has a market cap of C$84.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.25.
About Newmont (Get Rating)
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
