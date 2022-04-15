Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NLSN opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 9,942,485 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

