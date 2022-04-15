Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.
NASDAQ NIU opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $680.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
