Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.