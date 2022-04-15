Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Get Nomura alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NMR stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.