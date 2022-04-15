Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.69.

Several research firms recently commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

