Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHYDY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

