North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC) & Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Head to Head Analysis

North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares North Mountain Merger and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North Mountain Merger N/A -118.65% 3.75% Nerdy -7.00% -117.54% -3.53%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for North Mountain Merger and Nerdy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North Mountain Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 1 7 0 2.88

Nerdy has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 109.77%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than North Mountain Merger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of North Mountain Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

North Mountain Merger has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares North Mountain Merger and Nerdy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North Mountain Merger N/A N/A $4.99 million N/A N/A Nerdy $140.66 million 4.89 -$27.33 million ($0.12) -36.25

North Mountain Merger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy.

Summary

North Mountain Merger beats Nerdy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North Mountain Merger (Get Rating)

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment of the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Nerdy (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

